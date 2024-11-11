Police have issued a second appeal seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Douglas man.
Officers are trying to locate Lee Scott who has not been seen for a couple of days. They say he is not in any trouble but are worried about his welfare.
The force first published a social media appeal at the weekend and then renewed the appeal on Sunday evening.
The force says: ‘We would like to stress Lee is not in any trouble and we are solely concerned for the 46-year-old’s welfare.
‘Lee was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, and in possession of a black shoulder bag.
‘If anyone knows where Lee is, please contact us immediately.’