Police have issued a CCTV image of a cyclist they would like to speak after collision on a popular heritage trail which left a woman injured.
She had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering injuries and the trail was closed for a period of time.
Now, the force have issued a new appeal with a CCTV image of a cyclist they are urging to come forward.
The force said: ‘Following on from our appeal with regard to an incident involving an elderly female and a cyclist on the Heritage Trail, we have now obtained an image possibly showing the cyclist involved.
‘This image was obtained from a moving vehicle, so we acknowledge that it is of low quality. We are hoping that this image however may help us identify the cyclist.
‘If you have any information which may assist us in identifying the cyclist in the image, please contact Peel Police Station on 842208 and quote reference no. 97/6957/24.’
The woman’s daughter Sara Jones took to Facebook shortly after the incident appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
She said: ‘My elderly mum was knocked down by a cyclist on the Heritage Trail today (Saturday, November 9) sometime between 12pm and 1.30pm around the Crosby section. The cyclist argued with my elderly dad over who was to blame and then rode off.
‘The trail then had to be closed to take her by ambulance to the hospital. She is terribly shaken, very badly bruised with a swollen shut eye and still in A&E being checked over.
‘The man was in his 50s wearing shorts and had a drop handle racing bike according to my dad.
‘Some very lovely people offered help and rang an ambulance for them after the event. I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened and/or to the cyclist to please come forward.
‘I’m also appealing to any cyclists on the Heritage Trail, please slow down near pedestrians, especially elderly ones who may not hear bike bells.’