A van and trailer overturned on Whitebridge Road, Onchan, on Sunday afternoon, causing a major obstruction and leading to a lengthy road closure.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after the vehicle rolled onto its side, completely blocking the carriageway.
Both the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Police closed the road for several hours to allow for the recovery of the van and trailer, as well as to clear debris and oil from the surface to ensure the road was safe for reopening.
The Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Police HQ on 631212 and quote reference 97/2445/25 to assist or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Motorists faced significant disruption, but police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.