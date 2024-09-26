Police have confirmed that a female cyclist involved in yesterday’s crash on the Braaid Road is in a stable condition.
The cyclist is receiving medical treatment in Noble’s Hospital and her injuries are not suspected to be life threatening.
The incident, which occurred near to St Mark’s Crossroads at around 11.55am, involved a pedal cycle and a car.
As a result, the road was shut between St Marks Crossroads and Clanna Road Crossroads for around five hours.
Pictures taken at the scene on Wednesday afternoon showed a police van blocking the Clanna Road Crossroads with two officers directing traffic away from the scene.
Last night Police confirmed that the cyclist sustained injuries in the collision and is currently receiving medical treatment.
In the latest update issued today (Thursday) by Police, they’ve confirmed that the female cyclist that was injured was a visitor to the island from the United Kingdom.
The driver of the vehicle was a local male and is assisting police as part of an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police would like to speak to the driver of a small red car which may have been overtaken by a white coloured saloon driving on Braaid Road around 11.55am on Wednesday, September 25.
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the police by calling 01624 631212, quoting reference number P250924017.
Authorities have also requested that the public refrain from speculating on the incident while enquiries continue.