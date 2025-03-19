A road in the south of the Isle of Man has been closed this afternoon following a collision involving a bus and a crane.
The incident, which police have described as a ‘minor damage only’ road traffic collision, occurred near Ballakaighen Corner earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).
Authorities had implemented a road closure to facilitate the clearance of debris and ensure the area is safe for reopening.
At 2.08pm, Police confirmed the route has now reopened.
Photographs circulating on social media show one side of a single decker bus with several of its windows smashed.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary told Isle of Man Today: ‘It’s a minor damage only RTC involving a bus and a crane.
‘A road closure was in place to assist in clearing the road from any debris.
The road was shut between the junctions of Kentraugh Back Road, Gansey, through Fishers Hill, and up to Ballakaighen Corner itself.
A Police spokesperson added: ‘Many thanks for your patience at this time.’
Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes while the clean-up operation took place.