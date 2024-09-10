The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued an update into an incident involving armed police over the weekend.
Residents in a part of Port Erin were evacuated from their homes on Sunday after ‘suspicious items’ were discovered at a property on the Pairk Beg estate.
Other properties within a 100 metre radius of the scene were also evacuated and residents were sent to stay at a makeshift rest centre at the Methodist Church building.
A ‘small cordon’ remains in place on the Pairk Beg estate in Port Erin.
Police have now confirmed that two arrests made in Port St Mary later on Sunday were linked to the Port Erin probe.
Eyewitnesses close to the Creggan Lea estate in Port St Mary reported seeing a heavy armed police presence in the area at the time of the arrests.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has now issued an update into the incidents.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary are aware that there continues to be interest in relation to the ongoing police operation in the Port Erin area.
‘The small scene which we retain in Pairk Beg, Port Erin thankfully means there is no continued need to displace people from their homes, but it does remain relevant to our enquires and as such there will continue to be activity in the area.
‘I would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience, and reassure you that there is no wider risk or threat to the public at this time.
‘Once we are in a position to provide further updates we will do.’