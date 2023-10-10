Police are stepping up patrols of the Battery Pier in Douglas after an increase in anti-social behavior in the area.
A Constabulary statement said: 'Police are aware of inconsiderate drivers, who are causing anti-social behaviour in the area of Battery Pier and the nearby car parks.
'This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and has, and will continue to be, subject of both plain clothes and uniform policing patrols.
'These are aimed to deter, disrupt, educate and bring those responsible to justice.'