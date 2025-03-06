Police have been called in to investigate after flyers spreading misinformation about councillors were distributed to homes in Douglas ahead of next month’s local authority elections.
The flyers, in the shape of ‘do not disturb’ signs, have been left on voters’ gates.
They target individual councillors, purporting to be from them and both naming them and printing their mobile phone numbers.
Members of the public have already raised the matter with the authority, and it has been reported to the police.
A spokesperson for Douglas City Council said: ‘It is very disappointing that someone would seek to mislead constituents in this manner. Next month’s elections provide a positive opportunity for prospective candidates to play a key role in community life.’
It’s illegal to make or publish any false statement of fact about the personal character or conduct of an election candidate.
Anyone who receives the fake flyers asked to contact police headquarters on 631212.