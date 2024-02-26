Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in a connection with a incident that closed a Onchan road overnight.
A spokesperson has also confirmed that a 29-year-old man was also transferred to a UK hospital for further treatment following the RTC on Harbour Road.
A force statement said: ‘Police are continuing to investigate the road traffic collision which occurred in the area of Harbour Road in Onchan at 7.45pm last night (Sunday, February 25) which has resulted in a 29-year-old local man sustaining injuries which have necessitated him being transferred to the UK for further treatment.’
T/CI Craig said: ‘We would like to appeal to any members of the public who may have been in the area of Harbour Road last night between 7pm and 8pm, and who feel they may have any information which may assist us, to please make contact with us as soon as possible.
‘We are also directly appealing for anyone who may have seen a man in the area who was wearing orange/red shorts and a black baseball cap, and from anyone who may have vehicle dash camera footage, CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage from between these times to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/2072/24, or alternatively via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
‘Again, I would like to personally ask that the public refrain from speculation at this time as we work to fully establish the facts of what has occurred.’