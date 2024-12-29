Police have named the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Robert Kissack died in Noble’s Hospital following the incident that occurred on the Whitebridge Road near to the Manx Fun Barn around 3.30am.
In a statement a force spokesperson said: ‘Police can now name the pedestrian involved in the fatal RTC in the early hours of this morning (December 29) as 22-year-old Robert Kissack.
‘Mr Kissack was struck by a vehicle on Whitebridge Road in Onchan and the Isle of Man Constabulary is continuing to investigate the incident.
‘Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting Robert’s family through this sad time.
‘The Coroner of Inquests has been informed.’
The A2 between Barroose Road and Bibaloe Beg Road/Begoade Road was closed for a number of hours as police began their investigations. The driver involved is assisting police with their enquiries.