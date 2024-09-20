Police in Peel are investigating a fail to stop collision.
The incident took place on the Switchback road, Knocksharry, at about 1pm on Tuesday, September 17.
A silver VW Caddy van had pulled over to let through a white Ford car travelling from the other direction.
The white car struck the passenger side of the VW van, causing damage to its wing mirror and passenger side.
Police are urging the driver of the white Ford to come forward and contact Peel police station on 842208.
They would also like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information who are asked to quote investigation 97/5914/24 when contacting Peel police station.