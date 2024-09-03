Police are investigating an incident in which racist graffiti was daubed on a wall on Douglas seafront.
Residents at the Queen’s Apartments were horrified to see a swastika had been spray painted on a wall by the entrance to the block.
It has since been removed.
A police spokesman said: ‘I can confirm that this offensive graffiti was reported at 10pm on Sunday September 1 on the wall of Queen’s Apartments.
‘It has been done in red paint and there is a strong likelihood that this will have transferred to clothing and/or hands.
‘Therefore if anybody has any information can they please contact police HQ on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’