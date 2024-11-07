Police have issued details following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Braddan Bridge last night (Wednesday).
It led to a section of Peel Road in Braddan being closed for more than two hours.
The minor crash occurred after 6pm, with emergency services responding to the scene.
Due to the road closure, traffic was diverted, resulting in heavy congestion on nearby A23 Braddan Road near to Noble’s Hospital.
Vehicles were backed up with traffic at a standstill at various points, affecting many motorists driving home from work.
This morning (Thursday) Police have released details of the incident.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed that thankfully no injuries were reported in the two vehicle collision, and that the road was closed to ‘allow recovery of the vehicles and to assist with traffic flow’.
The road reopened later in the evening after recovery crews had cleared the road.