The Isle of Man Constabulary has provided an update following a crash on St Mark’s Road in Ballasalla yesterday.
A section of the road was shut at around 5pm on Monday.
Police asked for the public and motorists to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the road traffic collision.
Drivers were asked to find an alternative route home at around 4.50pm, with rush hour traffic diverted.
Today, Police have confirmed to Isle of Man Today that the incident was a single vehicle road traffic collision.
They also confirmed that that there was thankfully ‘no injuries’.
Police also thanked the public for their assistance in avoiding the area while emergency services dealt with the crash.