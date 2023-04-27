Police searched young people who were inside the closed Quarterbridge pub in Douglas on Monday night.

They received a call just before 8pm reporting the fact they were inside.

A police spokesman said: 'On arrival a number of juveniles were located and they were duly searched for items that could cause harm to themselves or others and to be satisfied that they were not in possession of any stolen items.

'All were handed over to their parents who had been called to attend the location where they were informed of the searches of their children and arrangements were made for them to be spoken to at a future date.

'Contrary to comments on social media, police officers do have powers to stop and search juveniles in public and these searches were to their outer clothing only.'