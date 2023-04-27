Police searched young people who were inside the closed Quarterbridge pub in Douglas on Monday night.
They received a call just before 8pm reporting the fact they were inside.
'All were handed over to their parents who had been called to attend the location where they were informed of the searches of their children and arrangements were made for them to be spoken to at a future date.
'Contrary to comments on social media, police officers do have powers to stop and search juveniles in public and these searches were to their outer clothing only.'