Isle of Man Constabulary are trying to trace a group of bus passengers.
Officers say that a single-decker bus was one of the vehicles involved in the incident.
It is not yet known how many other vehicles were involved.
The force said that some of the passengers travelling on-board the bus involved in the crash were transferred to another waiting bus prior to the arrival of the police at the scene.
The force is now trying to trace them.
In a statement issued online, a spokesperson for the police said: ‘On the evening of Thursday 8th February 2024 at approximately 9:20pm, officers from the Roads Policing Unit were dispatched to a Road Traffic Collision on the Ballahutchin Hill Union Mills.
‘One of the vehicles involved was a single decker bus. Thankfully there were no serious injuries.
‘However some of the passengers were transferred to a waiting bus prior to the arrival of the investigating officer.