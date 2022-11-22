Subscribe newsletter
Domestic abuse cases typically rise during the world cup, as such, the police are urging victims of domestic abuse to speak up.
The police report that incidents of domestic abuse can increase by up to 38% when England lose a match.
As such, they are running a social media campaign targeted at perpetrators and victims, in an attempt to prevent increased domestic abuse throughout the sports tournament.
Andrew Reed, logistics and event planning sergeant, said: ‘‘We choose specific times to get the issue of domestic abuse in the limelight such as sports tournaments and Christmas, which are periods which typically see an increased amount of domestic abuse incidents often associated with heavy alcohol consumption.’
He added: ‘We don’t lose sight of the fact that it happens throughout the year we just use it as a mechanism to put the issue in the public eye.’
Domestic abuse is physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person.
This includes any behaviours that frighten, intimidate, terrorize, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, injure, or wound someone.
The World Health Organisation research states that ‘alcohol consumption, especially at harmful and hazardous levels is a major contributor to the occurrence of intimate partner violence’.
In a Facebook post, the Manx police force said: ‘We’re on the ball.
‘Any form of domestic abuse is not OK and the police is ready to tackle it head on.
‘Officers are continually developing their skills in dealing with incidents of domestic abuse.
‘The constabulary has a dedicated domestic abuse officer who can be contacted to address any issues or answer any questions.
‘It is important that we deal with perpetrators of domestic abuse, but equally important to address the concerns of and support the victims and their families.’
The island’s Victim Support charity has dedicated staff to guide victims through the police and court process of domestic abuse.
There are also online charities offering services around welfare and support.
If you or anyone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.