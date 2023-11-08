Police have warned commuters to take care this morning after heavy overnight rain left standing water on many roads.
Posting on social media, a Constabulary spokesperson said: 'The weather overnight has left us with quite a bit of standing water in places.
'Along with the normal build up of fallen leaves and other debris there are also parts where the water is running along the sides of the road making it tricky.
'Please take your time and be mindful of pedestrians and other road users.'
The Department of Infrastructure has said the Shoulder Road between South Barrule Plantation and Rushen Mines has been temporarily closed while its crews deal with a fallen tree.