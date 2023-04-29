Police have received reports of a scam in the form of a typed letter posted to people's homes.
Residents are receiving letters portraying to be from a Barrister named Javier Antonio Arandia Garcia and that he is writing to residents informing them that a bank in Spain is holding 'Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Euros'.
Police said: 'Please be assured this is a scam. Do not respond to this letter.
'If you are unsure, then please contact us at Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 and we will happily review any suspicious documentation in order to make sure you do not become a victim of a scam.'