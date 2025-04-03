The Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team has issued a warning to youngsters in Onchan following a rise in anti-social behaviour.
Officers say the lighter evenings have led to an increase in incidents, with reports from residents who are repeatedly targeted.
A small group of youths is causing significant distress, with ‘kicking of doors’ emerging as a common trend.
Police have described the behaviour—seen among both primary and secondary school-aged children—as ‘appalling’ and are urging parents to take responsibility.
A spokesperson said: ‘Parents need to be aware of what their children are doing.
‘Their actions are causing distress to others, and it must stop.’
More officers will be deployed to the village ‘when available to do so.’
Anyone with concerns is encouraged to report incidents to the police.