Cyclists have been warned to stay off pavements after a child was nearly knocked over in Peel.
Isle of Man Constabulary’s road policing unit has issued the warning after several reports of near misses between cyclists and pedestrians.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘We’ve taken reports of some near misses recently regarding adult cyclists riding on pavements.
‘One such incident on Thursday involved a school aged child nearly being struck stepping out of their garden gate in Peel. Please have a bit of respect. It is illegal to ride on the pavement if not designated as a cycle route.
‘This is probably common sense to the majority of the people who cycle on our road networks daily and as cyclists ourselves this post is only intended to raise awareness.’
