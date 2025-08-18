Police have warned people jumping off breakwaters not to tamper with ropes after one boat owner nearly lost his vessel.
Isle Of Man Constabulary Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team believe the ropes were shortened to make space for those wishing to jump into the water from the harbour area in Castletown.
Posting on social media the force said: ‘A local man nearly lost his boat on Monday morning's tide, after his ropes were shortened in Castletown Harbour on Sunday evening.
‘While we cannot condone jumping off local breakwaters, bridges and other harbour features (it is illegal and inherently risky) we know it happens and generally leave people to it as long as they are safe.
‘However, we have to make it super clear anybody who moves boat ropes to do this will be dealt with robustly and their details will be passed to the victims for any civil action.’