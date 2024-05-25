Police say they have received several reports of anti-social behaviour by youths in Douglas and Onchan.
They said the incidents on Friday night included ‘shouting of inappropriate comments towards members of the public’.
And with the island gearing up for Isle of Man TT 2024, the Force is urging parents to know where there children are and what they are up to.
A police spokesman said: ‘The island is going to get busier over the next two weeks, so please remind your children to consider their behaviour and the impact it may have on other people.’