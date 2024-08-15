An MHK has suggested that cut-price bus fares should be introduced on Fridays over the summer months.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister included the suggestion in his submission to the public consultation on the government’s transport strategy.
He said that significantly reduced bus fares should be offered each Friday between 8am and 10pm between March and September.
Mr Callister said this would encourage more people to leave their home for one day a week, and given them the opportunity to meet up with friends and family, which in turn would support the island’s night-time economy over the summer months.
He said: ‘It is a bold idea and outside the box thinking but it does open up the wider question as to whether our public transport network should be running a vital economic service or if all routes on the network must return a profit.’
The six-week consultation was launched earlier this month and closes on Monday, September 16.
It seeks the public’s views on the vision, principles and aims that will underpin the new transport strategy with a focus on safety, sustainability, accessibility and fairness.
In a foreword to the consultation, the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘Our vision is for a transport system which supports economic and population growth, improving safety and accessibility whilst simultaneously decarbonising transport and minimising environmental impacts.
‘This will be achieved through a combination of behaviour change initiatives, adjustments to current services, and improved infrastructure to reduce the need to use cars for short trips, both for the Island’s population and visitors.’
In his submission, Mr Callister said he felt the current bus timetable that services the main village and many of the heavily residential areas of the Onchan constituency is very good.
But he said he believes there are still areas within the village and parish that are not connected sufficiently to vital services such as doctors, dentists and Noble’s Hospital.
He said: ‘At two recent meetings with Bus Vannin officers, several of my constituents that are unable to drive explained that unless they get a lift from a friend or order a taxi or arrange transport via a vital voluntary group known as Care in Mann, then an appointment at Noble’s Hospital requires at least two bus journeys from Onchan, along with a five to 10 minute walk to the nearest bus stop.
‘On occasion a simple 10-minute appointment with a consultant at the hospital requires the whole morning or afternoon to be put aside.
‘Does this really sound like an accessible, integrated and socially inclusive transport strategy? I don’t think it does.’
Mr Callister also questioned the impact on the road and public transport network should the government meet its target to increase the island’s population to 100,000 by 2037.