Island politicians have publicly criticised an April Fools joke involving the potential renaming of Ronaldsway Airport after Manx cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish.
Juan McGuinness, a Ramsey Town Commissioner, called the stunt ‘poorly timed at best and downright insulting at worst’.
The prank, aired by Manx Radio and featuring Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood, suggested that the airport could be named after the Tour de France star, with a fictional £200,000 budget allocated for new signage.
The original article on Manx Radio’s website did not initially include a disclaimer marking it as an April Fools joke, leading to confusion among some members of the public.
In a statement, Mr McGuinness questioned why the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) thought it was appropriate to joke about honouring ‘the island’s greatest ever sportsman’ while, at the same time, implementing a controversial £400,000 20mph speed limit scheme.
He also raised concerns about whether Sir Mark had been consulted before the segment was aired.
‘I don't have a qualification in PR, but it seems poorly timed at best and downright insulting and in bad taste at worst,’ he wrote on Facebook.
‘Why our Isle of Man Government /Department of Infrastructure thinks it’s funny to suggest honouring the island’s greatest living/ever sportsman while, at the exact same time, they’re actually trying to roll out an unwanted 20mph scheme for £400k (double the amount) is beyond me.’
The DoI is receiving heavy criticism from the public after the minister confirmed that the introduction of 20mph speed limits in residential streets around the island is expected to cost £400,000.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood told the House of Keys this week that the plan was to complete the roll-out of the 20mph zones by the end of 2026.
Rob Callister, MHK for Onchan, has also questioned the article, and suggested there’s ‘very little different’ between Manx Radio’s 20mph rollout story and it’s April Fools Airport renaming piece.
He said: ‘It’s definitely hard to work out which one is the April fool...’
Mr McGuinness also suggested the joke could be seen as ‘mocking’ the possibility of honouring Cavendish in a similar way to how Madeira has officially named its airport after Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manx Radio receives an annual subvention from the Isle of Man Government to support its operations.
For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, this subvention was £1,127,642, an increase from £1,089,509 the previous year.
For the most recent financial year, the subvention was expected to be £1,334,022 according to Manx Radio’s annual report.
The DoI and Manx Radio have been approached for comment.