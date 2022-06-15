Another top civil servant resigns

Another top civil servant has resigned.

Richard Lole, the executive director of climate change, has resigned with immediate effect.

Mr Lole was the chief executive of the Department of the Environment Food and Agriculture from 2012 till December last year.

His departure follows a number of high-profile resignations and retirements.

In the last month chief secretary Will Greenhow, Department of Health chief executive Karen Malone, public health director Henrietta Ewart and the executive director of the Office of Human Resources, Clare Conie have left their roles.

Mr Lole said: ‘I have hugely enjoyed my 17 years with the Isle of Man Government, working with a wide range of professional, committed and hardworking people.

‘I have been lucky enough to have worked with some very good teams and I wish all my colleagues and contacts all the best and thank them for their support and hard work during our time together.’