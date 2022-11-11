By-election set for December 8
Wednesday 16th November 2022 12:30 pm
Residents of Port Erin will have a by-election this December as six candidates seek to fill two vacant seats on the local authority.
Due to be held on December 8, the winners will be elected until 2025, when the next all-island elections are held.
In alphabetical order, the candidates are: John Julian Anslow; Adele Samantha Lesley Betteridge; Dawn Marie Curry; Hayley Rachel Fox; David Silvester and Ian John Swindells.
The polling station will be at the commissioners’ office on Bridson Street, with the polls open from 8am to 8pm.
