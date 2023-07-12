Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK sought assurances around the UK Government’s approach to trade deals with the island during his recent visit to London.
This comes after the island were snubbed in trade relations at the end of May, with the UK Government failing to properly communicate with the Crown Dependencies while agreeing its participation in a major trade deal.
These assurances were given by Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston MP, who ‘strongly underlined’ his commitment to regular engagement with Manx ministers and ongoing candour surrounding the UK Government’s trade priorities.
The Chief Minister said: ‘It is vital that the Isle of Man continues to focus on exploring new markets, as well as cementing relationships with existing ones. I was able to stress to the UK Trade Minister our continued interest in participating in the UK’s free trade agreements to the fullest extent possible, and the Minister was able to set out the UK’s current priorities, for ongoing and future trade negotiations.
‘I was also very pleased to meet the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and to reinforce the message that the Isle of Man is a key partner of the City of London.
‘It’s important to reiterate that we make a contribution to the UK economy through the funds that Isle of Man financial institutions channel to and through the City of London.’
The Chief Minister also attended a reception at the Irish embassy and met with Andrew Selous MP, who is vice-chair of the UK/South Africa all party parliamentary group, as well as the UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy to South Africa.
Commenting after the reception, Mr Cannan said: ‘Andrew Selous was particularly interested in the work the Isle of Man Government has been undertaking alongside the local South African business community and was able to provide some sound advice on the broader picture with regards to trade with South Arica, and indeed Africa as a whole.’