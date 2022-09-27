Economic strategy is moving the deckchairs on the Titanic says Singer
By Sue Woolley
Saturday 1st October 2022 4:08 pm
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
In their response to the government’s draft Economic Strategy, which proposes that the island’s population be increased to 100,000, Ramsey Commissioners say that the benefits to Ramsey must be proportional to other areas.
Commissioner and former MHK Leonard Singer viewed it cynically, commenting that some of the strategies being proposed ‘had been around for years’.
‘It’s just moving the deckchairs on the Titanic. For this to go ahead there’s got to be dynamic leadership but I don’t believe we have that. How are we going to finance it? They need to come back to earth,’ he said.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |