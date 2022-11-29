Eight members of Tynwald are to travel to Guernsey tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend a two-day event with parliamentarians from Guernsey and Jersey.
The Crown Dependencies Parliamentary Network was established under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
It brings together the parliaments of the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey to discuss common interests.
This year’s event will include presentations and discussions on ‘The Housing Crisis in the Crown Dependencies’ and ‘General Elections in Small Jurisdictions’.
The Clerk of Tynwald’s office says it will be a ‘useful opportunity’ to develop contacts with Crown Dependency colleagues and, based on previous experience, look at areas of mutual support and joint working.
The politicians going are Juan Watterson SHK, Claire Christian MHK, Paul Craine MLC, Peter Greenhill MLC, Michelle Haywood MHK, Tim Johnston, Sarah Maltby MHK and Kerry Sharpe MLC.
They will be accompanied by the Clerk of Tynwald, Jonathan King.
All related costs will be published on the Tynwald website in due course.