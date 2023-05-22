Michelle Haywood will join the Department for Enterprise as a political member.
She now has specific responsibility for Business Isle of Man.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Dr Haywood to the Department for Enterprise.
‘Since the election in 2021, I have seen first-hand the wealth of knowledge and experience she brings to her work as an MHK. Dr Haywood’s business experience and her analytic, solution-driven approach makes her a valuable addition to the department’s political delegation.
‘With the 2023-24 Department Plan now unanimously approved by Tynwald, and each of the four Executive Agency Annual Programmes in place, there is a clear agenda set out across the department to support the delivery the Isle of Man’s long term economic vision.
‘I have no doubt Dr Haywood will be welcomed by industry as a trusted member for Business Isle of Man, as they continue to drive forward new policies, products and promotion strategies for our island.’
Dr Haywood was first elected as a member of the House of Keys in 2021 and subsequently was appointed as member for both the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and Department of Health and Social Care, among other posts across government.
In 2022, she was appointed to chair the Select Committee for Population Rebalancing, which produced a document to investigate the causes of demographic challenges in the island and associated policy recommendations.
Dr Haywood said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the Department for Enterprise with specific political responsibility for the Business Agency.
‘The team working under the direction of the board lead on a wide portfolio of initiatives and projects that directly contribute to building a more secure, vibrant and sustainable economic future for the island.
‘I look forward to working with and learning from experts from across our business community, the department and wider government, and the producers and consumers of the products and services delivered across the Isle of Man.’
Dr Haywood is trained as a research scientist and later held an accomplished career in education as both a teacher and Isle of Man College lecturer, before becoming the Director of Irish Sea Diving and Marine Services. Prior to her election to the House of Keys, she held the post of Chair of Port St Mary Commissioners.