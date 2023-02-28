.5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –For how long the delivery of relationships and sex education in her Department’s schools will be paused; who has been tasked with establishing facts about recent concerns; what will be delivered in its place during the pause; and what mechanisms are in place to assess the content of lessons in personal, social and health education, and in life skills.