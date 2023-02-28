The House of Keys meets today.
Isle of Man Today will include live coverage.
There are 10 questions for answer.
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask theMinister for Infrastructure –What use is made of automatic number plate recognition in connection withvehicle tax offences.
2. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Dr Haywood, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –What plans he has to implement a 20mph speed restriction around Scoill Phurt le Moirrey; and whether this could be delivered as part of the 20mph zone planned for Port St Mary.
3. The Hon. Member for Middle, Mr Peters, to ask the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs –What her Department's strategy is for preventing electric vehicle fires on Steam Packet vessels and in multi-storey car parks.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –Whether the new ground source heating installation at Castle Rushen High School is now completed and signed off
.5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –For how long the delivery of relationships and sex education in her Department’s schools will be paused; who has been tasked with establishing facts about recent concerns; what will be delivered in its place during the pause; and what mechanisms are in place to assess the content of lessons in personal, social and health education, and in life skills.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –What changes to menus and portion sizes have been proposed by the Primary Schools Meal Service.
7. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –How many people visited Manx National Heritage sites in each of the last three years
.8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –When a new school room will be available at the Wildlife Park.
9. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –How many electricity meters have been fitted into newly built homes in each of the last three years, and during the first six weeks of 2023; and how many of thesewere smart meters.
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –When the Authority's annual report for the year ending 31st March 2022 will bepublished.