The Isle of Man Government supports a range of financial packages aimed at making it easier to raise a family in the Isle of Man.
These include:
•Extending the Pre-School Credit Scheme to start from age 1
•Establishing Child Benefit at the same financial rate as the first child, for second and subsequent children.
•Introducing ‘Best Start Child Milestone’ payments
Changes to employment law are also under way with a Bill introduced to the House of Keys to bring in shared parental leave and the right to time off for partners for antenatal appointments, as well as leave for adoption appointments and parental bereavement.