Jessopp elected chairman of commissioners again

Andrew Jessopp has once again been elected chairman of Braddan Commissioners.

He has held the position since May 2013.

Andrew Morgan was elected as vice chairman, taking from John Quaye.

Mr Morgan was elected as a commissioner in August 2021.

Mr Jessopp, who stood unsuccessfully in the House of Keys Douglas South by-election in 2020, said that the past year had continued to be challenging and added: ‘The board and its officers have worked really hard to maintain the level of services to the residents and ratepayers, whilst also making further investments in improving the facilities in the parish.

‘It was really pleasing to finally see the completion of the 30 new commissioners’ apartments at Mullen Doway in Union Mills and welcome the new residents, who we are sure will enjoy many years in this modern, comfortable and energy efficient development.

‘Progress has also continued on the new flagship “community hub” at Strang Corner Field and with some good luck it should be fully operational by this time next year.’