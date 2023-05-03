Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson has recommitted to the fight against financial crime at an international conference in Warsaw, Poland.
Dr Allinson, MHK for Ramsey, attended the high-level MONEYVAL Ministerial meeting on the invitation of Teresa Czerwińska, minister of finance for Poland.
The meeting was attended by ministers and high-level delegates from 32 countries as well as international organisations which have a role in preventing financial crime around the world.
All jurisdictions affirmed their commitment to international and regional efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in a written declaration.
As well as signing this declaration, the ministers joined the ministers’ deputies of the Council of Europe reiterated their opposition to the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation against Ukraine and its support for Ukraine as well.
The meeting also provided the opportunity for bilateral meetings with ministers from the other crown dependencies, as Guernsey and Jersey are also members of this council, and the United Kingdom to discuss common issues relating to combatting financial crime.
Minister Allinson said: ‘It is important for the Isle of Man to reaffirm its commitment and stand alongside other countries in combatting financial crime in all its forms.
‘As an established finance centre, we recognise our role in protecting international systems from these threats and take that responsibility very seriously.
‘The MONEYVAL Conference in Warsaw was an excellent opportunity to meet counterparts from other jurisdictions to reaffirm our ongoing and unwavering commitment to meeting international standards.’