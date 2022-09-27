Money for the tram station - but what about the bus station?
By Sue Woolley
Tuesday 4th October 2022 5:44 am
Portrait of Chris Thomas MHK (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK has written to Ramsey Commissioners saying that a business case is being prepared to update the tracks at Ramsey tram station, and that funds from 2024/25 capital programme had been allocated to undertake ‘a much-needed renewal of the station’.
This work will include a rework of the station to provide a bus station and a tram storage building.
Town clerk Tim Cowin has responded by writing to Mr Thomas, inquiring about the future of the Ramsey Bus Station.
