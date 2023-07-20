Ramsey Town Commissioners have passed a vote of no confidence against one of their delegates, Lamara Craine.
This follows an incident where Ms Craine used 'vulgar' language on facebook when describing the people of Ramsey who 'litter and ruin our environment'.
During a Ramsey commissioners meeting, she said she has been subjected to 'vitriol' since the incident, while fellow commissioner Geoff Court said: 'She should be judged on her actions, not her words.'
Despite the vote of no confidence, Ms Craine is still a commissioner and will still be able to attend meetings.