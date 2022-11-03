Residents likely to go to the polls
Residents in Port Erin and Port St Mary could be heading to the polls in December, as both village’s local authorities seek to fill two vacant seats.
If enough candidates come forward, the by-elections will be held on December 8.
Interested residents of Port Erin must submit a completed nomination paper and a declaration of relevant interests form to the returning officer for the local authority before 1pm on November 9.
The returning officer is Jason Roberts, Commissioners’ Office, Bridson Street, Port Erin, IM9 6AN.
If you live in Port St Mary and want to represent your community, your returning officer is Hayley Kinvig, who can be reached at the Town Hall, The Promenade Port St Mary IM9 5DA.
