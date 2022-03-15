Talk about financial crime

An expert who investigates the financial system is to give a presentation later this month.

Graham Barrow, who is the creator and director of an anti-financial crime project called The Dark Money Files, will talk about the role of UK shell companies in global criminal networks.

Roger Tomlinson said: ‘The PAG is indeed fortunate in luring Graham to the Isle of Man at this time, to share his experience of 25 years in financial services. He promises to reveal how he sniffs out corruption, specifically in the use of legal entities to launder the proceeds of crime.’