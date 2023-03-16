The report which has asked Rob Callister to apologise for breaching Tynwald standards will be laid before members in the sitting tomorrow.
An investigation by the Standards and Members’ Interests Committee found the Onchan MHK to be in breach of standards of conduct on three occasions during his time as health minister.
Tynwald ordered him to apologise.
He was dismissed in November, just 10 weeks after being appointed.
Mr Callister responded to the report in an open letter to his constituents, denying that he acted dishonestly.
In his letter, he said: ‘It’s deeply upsetting for me personally, and one that I absolutely refute’.
The contents of the report ‘Matters relating to the dismissal of Mr Callister as Minister for Health and Social Care’, which was published last month, analyses the events that led to his dismissal as minister and will be debated in Tynwald.
Also on the agenda, Glenfaba and Peel MHK Tim Crookall will be appointed as chair of the Manx Utilities Authority.
He takes over from Tim Johnston, who will continue as enterprise minister.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will make a statement on the Summerland fire, which happened 50 years ago.
It occurred in 1973 when a fire spread through the Summerland leisure centre in Douglas. Fifty people died and 80 were seriously injured.
The Cabinet Office will lay its department plan before the chamber, which outlines the work it has completed to date, summarises contributions from divisions of the department and highlights future plans for the rest of the administration.
Eight questions feature on the paper, six of which come from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas will face three questions, the first concerning the cost of repairing a train damaged in an accident on New Year’s Eve.
A tree fell down in Ballabeg on to the train, causing damage to the windows on some carriages, which occurred on the dining train event.
According to the Department of Infrastructure, no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson said at the time: ‘A repair team attended within 30 minutes of the incident, they removed the tree and the train returned to Douglas.’
Mr Thomas will state when he expects to consult on regulations regarding minimum standards for private rental properties as well as what data was collected about the number of people using the toilets on Back Hope Street, Castletown, in the six months before they closed.
MHK Tim Glover wants to know from Treasury Minister Alex Allinson what the total value of unpaid rates across local authorities is, how much of this debt has been passed to coroners for collection, and how much has been paid following action by the coroners in each of the last three years.
Education Minister Julie Edge will be asked how many teachers in her department’s schools are over 50 years old and over 55 years old.
Mr Moorhouse wishes to find out what proportion these figures represent of teaching staff overall.
Special care dental services is the topic Lawrie Hooper will be discussing as health minister.
Meanwhile, current Manx Utilities chair Mr Johnston will be answering questions on the costs of installing smart and traditional electricity meters in a new house.