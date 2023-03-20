The education minister will make a statement on the sex education curriculum investigation in Tynwald tomorrow.
This follows the completion of the first stage of the independent external investigation into relationships and sex education (RSE).
The President has indicated that the statement will be delivered after item 2 of the Tynwald Order Paper.
Tynwald will get underway at 10.30am with the public able to listen live on the Tynwald website.
Ms Edge said: ‘I would like to thank Mr President for this opportunity to set the facts straight following the first part of the RSE investigation.
‘I look forward to updating honourable members and all those listening in.’