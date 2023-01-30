The village rate currently sits at 331 pence but this will increase to 361 pence in the pound – up 8.7%
Chair Godfrey Egee says the commissioners have been ‘mindful’ of the cost of living crisis and has created a budget which is ‘realistic’.
In a statement he says: ‘The current financial year has seen significant inflationary increases which has impacted us all.
‘The board has been mindful of the rises to the cost of living so has focussed on providing a budget which is realistic yet allows the continued provision of an excellent value service for its ratepayers.
‘As the board states each year, certain costs are outside of its control, such as pay awards, Energy from Waste gate fees and borrowing costs, but where possible and practical, all costs have been reviewed and adjusted.’
He also says the authority has released funding from its rate reserves to ‘mitigate’ some of these pressures.