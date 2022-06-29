Visitors from the Caribbean learn about Tynwald procedures

A five-strong delegation from the Turk and Caicos Islands (TCI) House of Assembly visited the island earlier this month in a trip arranged by the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office.

At the conclusion of the study visit to Tynwald one of the party, Kyle Knowles, said he will be reporting to his fellow members: ‘What you think you know about the Isle of Man…you don’t.’

He continued: ‘We have been grateful for the opportunity to learn about the Isle of Man’s relationship with the United Kingdom and Tynwald’s tricameral system.

‘Importantly, we have learned a great deal about Tynwald’s scrutiny processes and procedures, which we view as best practice on which we can build.’

Shaun Malcolm echoed Mr Knowles’s views. He said: ‘Before we arrived, we thought we knew about the Isle of Man; that it was a Crown Dependency, so, like the Turks and Caicos Islands – a British Overseas Territory – it had a relationship with the United Kingdom. But we have learned far more than that.’

He continued: ‘The hospitality extended to us has been excellent.

‘We have learned a great deal, observing how the Isle of Man manages its internal affairs and, from this, we have seen how we can achieve more and move towards greater autonomy.’

TCI House of Assembly opposition member Edwin Astwood said: ‘For me it was particularly interesting to learn how Tynwald functions – given that most members are not affiliated to a political party – and to observe proceedings in the three chambers.’

Turning to research resources, Mr Knowles said: ‘We have been most impressed by the level of access to research Tynwald members enjoy.

‘For us, lack of resources is a major issue. If we are to serve the electorate the best we can, we need adequate research resources and how to secure them is something we will be exploring on our return, citing Tynwald as an example of what can be achieved.’

Shaun Malcolm added: ‘We are effectively our own researchers, which can make it challenging for us to carry out our responsibilities fully.’

The study visit programme also provided an opportunity for delegates to meet the Mayor of Douglas, Janet Thommeny, an occasion which prompted TCI House of Assembly deputy speaker and head of delegation John Malcolm to observe: ‘It was interesting to hear about the separation of responsibilities and functions between local and central government.’

He continued: ‘I have been struck not only by the island’s unique relationship with the UK but also by the island’s rich culture, history and heritage .