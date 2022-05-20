Ffinlo Williams is the new chairman of Ramsey Commissioners, taking over from Alby Oldham.

His deputy is Geoff Court, who chaired the May meeting in Mr Williams’ absence.

This meeting was the first to be officially live-streamed, enabling the public to watch from home by accessing the live link via the commissioners’ Facebook page.

A recording of the meeting is also available on this site.

Lead members for the current year are:

Finance, General Purposes and Establishment – Juan McGuinness; Works and Development – Steve Kelly; Housing and Property – Luke Parker; Parks and Leisure – Geoff Court.