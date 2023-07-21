The poor weather forecast has forced organisers of the Gran Fondo cycling event to make changes to Saturday's schedule.
The individual time trial scheduled will go ahead as planned. Roads will close at 9.30am with the first rider due to start at 10am.
Organisers released a statement on Friday evening saying: 'With the worst of the weather conditions scheduled later in the afternoon, we regret to confirm that the Minisculo Fondo has been cancelled.
'Given the forecast, the typical "Mini Fondo" experience would not be possible and it would not be enjoyable for our younger participants and their safety could be compromised.
'We will look at options to run the Minisculo Fondo separately at a later date and will communicate plans once they are known.'
Riders village and signing on
The Riders Village will open on Saturday as per the schedule and Race HQ at Mooragh Park will be manned throughout to rider and officials signing on for Sunday’s event.
Sunday’s schedule
It is expected that the full schedule of events will be run on Sunday, July 23.