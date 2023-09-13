This year’s festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 5pm.
A spokesperson for the festival said: ‘The Isle of Man food and drink festival will return with the scent of delicious cuisine, the sound of clinking glasses and the best local musicians filling the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas this weekend.
‘The festival holds a special place in the hearts of islanders and visitors alike, and this year there will be a continued commitment to sustainability and the environment in line with the Isle of Man’s UNESCO biosphere status.
‘This year, attendees are asked to bring their own bags and water bottles to avoid single-use plastic. Reusable cups and eco-friendly practices will be championed throughout the two-day event.’
Minister for Environment, Food, and Agriculture, Clare Barber, said: ‘The festival is a real celebration of wonderful Manx food and drink, and a chance for consumers to connect with producers in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
‘Our unique food and drink is something to be very proud of and when people buy local, they reduce food miles, boost the Manx economy, and contribute to the sustainability of our beautiful island.’
Visitors to the festival will also benefit from a new bar experience, with standalone marquees by the Fynoderee Distillery and Foraging Vintners.
If you wish to purchase a day or weekend ticket, you can find these at www.villagaiety.com/foodanddrink