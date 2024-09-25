Isola, a beloved restaurant in Douglas known for its Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, is set to close its doors after 19 successful years.
However, owner Peter Ingrassia assures patrons that this closure is not a permanent farewell but rather a temporary pause as new opportunities arise.
Mr Ingrassia shared with the Manx Independent that an interesting opportunity to lease the historic property on John Street has prompted this decision.
‘It felt like the right time to turn the page and move forward,’ he explained. ‘We believe this is a good time to assess and consider the future.’
The closure comes as Isola remains a popular dining destination, with Ingrassia emphasising the importance of closing on a high note.
‘We’re still a very popular place to eat, and while our customers will be sad, we want them to know that this is not the end’, he said.
Plans for the Isola brand will continue, with potential avenues being explored for its future.
Mr Ingrassia hinted at various possibilities, including a residency at a hotel or even the opening of a new restaurant in the new year.
‘We will be looking at a number of possibilities for Isola in the near future’, he added.
As the restaurant prepares to take this break, Ingrassia remains optimistic about the future.
‘This is very much a break rather than a goodbye. I’m sure something new and exciting will be announced soon’, he added.
On Facebook he thanked all those who had supported the business.
It read: ‘Thank you to Everyone who has worked at Isola over these years, who have helped it be a very popular place to eat with great Italian food and service to our customers.
‘I’m sure many people will have fond memories of nights at Isola over all these 19 years.’