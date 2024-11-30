Ballacregga Tea Rooms in Laxey has announced it is reopening with ‘familiar faces and a new menu’ after a brief closure.
It comes after the cafe, known for its picturesque setting near the Great Laxey Wheel, announced its sudden closure earlier this month, explaining to regulars that the tenant decided to not renew their lease.
At the time (November 7), the landlords of the Ballacregga Cornmill complex stated they were searching for new tenants.
The announcement was met with disappointment from regular visitors, who praised the tea rooms for their relaxed atmosphere, homemade food, and historic setting in Laxey.
However today (Saturday), the tea rooms shared some exciting news on Facebook, inviting patrons to visit this Sunday.
The statement read: ‘If you’re in Laxey this Sunday, be sure to pop down and relax with coffee, tea and some cake, or a fresh homemade meal at the Ballacregga Cornmill.
‘We are reopening the doors once again, this time with the same familiar faces you know, new menus, and a whole lot more love!
‘We extend our deepest gratitude to Stewart and Barbara Clague, our cherished family and friends, and our loyal customers whose incredible support, both past and present, has meant the world to us.
This isn't the first time the Ballacregga Cornmill owners have stepped in to keep the beloved eatery going.
Last December, they ensured the tea rooms stayed open during the festive season after another tenant ceased trading.