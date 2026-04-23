A popular island campsite is seeking permission to add five motorhome pitches onsite.
Glenlough Campsite, based in Union Mills, has submitted a planning application for the new hardstandings.
The operator of the campsite, which is particularly popular during TT and Manx Grand Prix, says they will be positioned within areas already used by motorhomes and will not involve any expansion of the site.
The proposals will also involve the formation of new internal access tracks and the clearance of some low scrub and bushes.
The applicant says the new hardstandings will provide a weather-resilient option.
It added: ‘The proposal represents a sensible and proportionate enhancement of an established tourism facility.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.