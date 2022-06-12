Popular restaurant shuts after 10 years

Upmarket burger restaurant Dream Bird has closed.

The business was operated by Rock Food Concepts on Victoria Street, Douglas.

It announced: ‘It is with great sadness that we inform you our doors closed last night for the final time.

‘After 10 years of trading from this great home (initially as Bath and Bottle and more recently as Dream Bird) our time here has come to an end.

‘We have had the most wonderful time looking after you and hope that we might keep the Dream alive.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the DreamTeam who have done the most incredible job and for whom we are incredibly proud.

‘We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside the most passionate producers - many of whom we now call friends. Thank you to YOU - our wonderful guests.’